'Anyone Who Uses a Gun Should Be Dealt With a Gun': Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday, 31 July, hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan just months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Speaking at a session on 'Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security' in Kerala's Kochi, he also reiterated that India has "zero tolerance to violence." Further, while talking about the situation in Kashmir, he said, "Anyone who uses gun should be dealt with a gun."