'Anyone Who Uses a Gun Should Be Dealt With a Gun': Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi
Speaking at a session in Kerala's Kochi, he also reiterated India has "zero tolerance to violence."
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday, 31 July, hit out at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan just months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.
Speaking at a session on 'Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security' in Kerala's Kochi, he also reiterated that India has "zero tolerance to violence." Further, while talking about the situation in Kashmir, he said, "Anyone who uses gun should be dealt with a gun."
"When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM and Pakistan PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism," Ravi said, as per ANI.
"Do we have Sathrubodh? Is Pakistan a friend or an enemy? That has to be clear. If you try to be in between, you have confusion," he further said.
'Sharp Decline in Instances That Affect National Security'
The surgical strike in Pakistan's Balakot was a befitting reply to Pakistan for carrying out Pulwama attack, Ravi said, adding, "The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the price for it."
India's internal security, he said, was better today that it was during Manmohan Singh's regime.
Stating that Maoists had spread to over 185 districts of central India, under the government of Manmohan Singh, he said, that the violence caused by them was a serious threat then. "The situation was alarming. But today, the Maoist presence has been limited to less than 8 districts. Besides its spreading at a much reduced pace," he said.
Further, the governor of Tamil Nadu said that there has been a sharp decline in the instances of violence that are a cause of concern for the national security. The killing of terrorists has been made possible not just because of our system that has seen a dramatic development, but mostly because of the fact that people have chosen to reject terrorists and are cooperating with the system to normalise the situation, he said.
Speaking about the situation in Kashmir, the governor stated that the country has shown no tolerance to violence in the region.
"It may sound harsh but anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. In the past 8 years, there has been no negotiation or talks with anyone who talks or acts against the unity and integrity of the country. If there is a talk, it has been done only for surrendering or rehabilitation with no political content," Ravi said.
"In Jammu and Kashmir, they have killed thousands of people and then Yasin Malik, a JKLF man will come to Delhi and he will shake hands with the Prime Minister. Hurriyat was the brain behind leading this. In the northeast, people killed hundreds of people and then we started talking to them and asked them to stop the violence," he added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
