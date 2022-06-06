‘Should Have Taken Action 10 Days Ago’: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP Suspending Nupur

BJP suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma (R) and expelled their Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal (L) from the party's primary membership.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, 6 June, said that action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad should have been taken 10 days ago.
He said he had sought action against the spokesperson while addressing a public meeting at Bhiwandi. The BJP took action as the issue was getting escalated in Gulf countries, he said.
“You are my Prime Minister. You should listen to me. You want to make leaders of foreign countries happy,” he said, asking as to who will listen to "our" pain.
Owaisi claimed suspension of the spokesperson from party is not enough and that she should be arrested. He alleged that the spokesperson has released a video in which she claimed that senior BJP leaders have called her and told her not to lose courage.
The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.
Responding to a query on the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad, Owaisi said it is a heinous crime and that "the law will take its own course.".
The BJP in Telangana has earlier referred to media reports on the alleged involvement of kin of politically influential persons belonging to the AIMIM vis-à-vis the sensational case.
