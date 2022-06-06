5 More Arrested in Kanpur After Violence Over Nupur Sharma’s Remarks, SIT Set Up

According to Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, the SIT will be headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi who will be assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

The chief of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Naveen Arora also visited Kanpur on Sunday and interacted with the police teams investigating the incident.

"We will give expert and technical support in analysis (of the incident)," Arora told news agency PTI.