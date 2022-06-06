India Faces Arab Flak: Should BJP Have Acted Against Nupur Sharma Sooner?

There are abiding divisions, including on theological issues, among Muslims. Some of them began soon after the passing away of Prophet Mohammad and still persist. This has led to sectarianism and intra-Islamic violence. All this notwithstanding, there is one sentiment that is deeply held by all Muslims and which is a uniting bond among them – a deep reverence for the Prophet of Islam. All adherents of the Islamic faith find words and actions – of non-Muslims or Muslims alike – that are perceived to be insulting to Prophet Mohammad provocative and blasphemous. They stir them to action.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) former national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, made objectionable comments during a prominent TV talk show on 26 May and she was suspended from the party on the morning of 5 June. This was a correct decision, as was that to expel party member Navin Jindal for a tweet that was offensive. Spokespersons, and indeed even members of political parties, have to be sensitive to the sensibilities of others. They also have to be measured in their articulation.