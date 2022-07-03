AIADMK, Allies Express Support for NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday, 2 July, during a three-hour stopover.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday, 2 July, during a three-hour stopover, meeting AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS), Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan and and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, all of whom expressed their support for Murmu in the 18 July Presidential election, The Indian Express reported.
“Though your victory becomes almost imminent, you have come all the way to Chennai to seek the support of MLAs and MPs from Tamil Nadu. It shows your simplicity and humility,” The Indian Express reported, quoting OPS.
"It shows the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji towards the empowerment of women and downtrodden,” OPS said as he extended his support for Murmu’s victory, The Indian Express reported.
After EPS, OPS, while extending support to Murmu, told reporters, “In the Indian Presidential election, at the behest of AIADMK, I support Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance,” according to The News Minute.
The Presidential election will see former Jharkhand Governor Murmu take on the opposition’s common candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Murmu also met the AINRC-led ruling NDA members in Puducherry.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The News Minute)