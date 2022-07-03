AIADMK, Allies Express Support for NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu AIADMK, Allies Express Support for NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu The Quint South India News Published: NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday, 2 July, during a three-hour stopover. (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu called on BJP allies in Chennai on Saturday, 2 July, during a three-hour stopover, meeting AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS), Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan and and Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, all of whom expressed their support for Murmu in the 18 July Presidential election, The Indian Express reported.

EPS, who is being projected as the next individual leader of the AIADMK with claims of sidelining OPS, greeted Murmu with a shawl, and was given first right to meet Murmu by the AIADMK camp. It was only after EPS’ departure that OPS met the NDA’s presidential candidate.

“Though your victory becomes almost imminent, you have come all the way to Chennai to seek the support of MLAs and MPs from Tamil Nadu. It shows your simplicity and humility,” The Indian Express reported, quoting OPS.

'Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji'

At the event at the Taj Hotel in Chennai's Nungambakkam, EPS welcomed Murmu with a bouquet and a shawl, while OPS remained in a room. EPS took the stage alongside MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries of India, L Murugan, state BJP president Annamalai and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Murmu’s election to the President’s post would be the first time that a woman belonging to the Schedule Tribes would be given an opportunity to occupy India’s highest chair, Panneerselvam said.

"It shows the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji towards the empowerment of women and downtrodden,” OPS said as he extended his support for Murmu’s victory, The Indian Express reported.

After EPS, OPS, while extending support to Murmu, told reporters, “In the Indian Presidential election, at the behest of AIADMK, I support Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance,” according to The News Minute.

Replying to an enquiry on claims of the removal of the AIADMK Party Coordinator post, OPS said that according to the party’s bye-laws, he is still the coordinator of the party, the report added.

The Presidential election will see former Jharkhand Governor Murmu take on the opposition’s common candidate, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Murmu also met the AINRC-led ruling NDA members in Puducherry.