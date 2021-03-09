NR Congress-AIADMK-BJP Alliance Sealed in Puducherry 

A Times Now-CVoter opinion poll has projected that the NDA is likely to form the government in Puducherry by grabbing 18 of the 30 seats. In the 2016 Assembly elections, it had won 12 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UPA is projected to win around 12 seats.



The poll showed that the respondents voted for N Rangasamy as the most favoured chief ministerial candidate, followed by the former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

President’s rule was imposed in the union territory since February 2021. After a spate of resignations from the Congress, a floor test was conducted for the ruling party to prove its majority and the party was unable to. The BJP-AINRC-AIADMK alliance had the numbers but decided to not stake claim.



Meanwhile, in the rival Congress-DMK camp, the second round of seat-sharing talks is underway and the Congress is expected to finalise the deal by Wednesday, 10 March.