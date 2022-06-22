Who Is Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's Pick for the Upcoming Presidential Polls?

Considered soft-spoken and affable, the leader has held various positions in the party, rising through the ranks, and was a minister in the state when the BJP was in alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Murmu's political career began in 1997, when she was elected councillor for the Rairangpur district of Odisha. She also served as the vice-president and later the president of BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha during this time and later got elected as a legislator from Rairangpur constituency in 2000.

She held ministerial posts in the Department of Transport and Commerce, as well as Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, in the Naveen Patnaik-led government from 2000 to 2004.

The Odisha Legislative Assembly honoured her with the 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA in 2007.

Murmu held on to her Assembly seat in 2009 when the BJD had snapped ties with the BJP weeks ahead of the state elections, which were swept by CM Patnaik's party.

Murmu was elected as the district president of Mayurbhanj (West) unit of the BJP in 2010 and re-elected in 2013. She was also named as a member of the BJP National Executive (ST Morcha) the same year.