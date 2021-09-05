Prabhakaran, the Teacher Who Lit the Lives of Irular Kids
Poverty and the remoteness of their hamlet meant they had no access to electricity, education, water.
Cameraperson & Reporter: Smitha TK
Video Editors: Purnendu Pritam, Abhishek Sharma
When Prabhakaran visited Kadambathur to distribute dry ration, he noticed a barren land at the end of the road. He saw a beautiful sunset and a number of huts built near the water stream. Over 25 families belonging to the Irular tribe had settled here a few years ago. Many of them were rescued from bonded labour.
Poverty and the remoteness of their hamlet meant they had no access to electricity, education, water and proper shelter. When Prabhakaran saw 10-year-old Selvi, who was wearing her school uniform, he asked her which class she was studying in. Selvi wasn’t able to respond well but told him that the only thing she was sure of was that she will become a Collector some day.
That was the moment when Prabhakaran ‘Sir’ knew that he had to help the children in the hamlet.
Yoga, Games, Lessons
S Prabhakaran, works as a teacher at KENC Government High School in Manavala Nagar, a village close to the Irular hamlet. Since June he has been teaching the children yoga, games and school lessons with the help of his former students and fellow teachers. However the biggest challenge was that there were no lights in the area. This apart, there was the risk of lurkers and snakes after sunset.
With the help of well-wishers, he helped erect three solar-powered street lights in the area, literally lighting up their homes.
He even managed to arrange for small solar-powered lights that can be used inside the homes.
Due to his intervention, the district Collector set up a water pump in the area and non-government organisations helped provide school supplies and essentials.
There are 31 children in the hamlet and 24 children among them are of school-going age. Of the 24 students, three children dropped out of school but will soon be enrolled back once the schools reopen, said Prabhakaran.
“I had to quit school when I was in second grade. My family lost their job. Today I am 11 years old and want to go back to school and become a police officer. I want to build beautiful houses for my parents and people of my community,” said Dhanush, a student.
Prabhakaran has identified 25-year-old Usha, who lives in the hamlet, to assist the children with their studies through the day. “I had to drop out of school when I was 13 years. Today, I am glad I am able to help children study. I have struggled a lot because I didn’t study. I pressure all the parents here to send their girl kids to school because it is essential for women to be empowered.”
Prabhakaran wants to continue teaching the kids even after schools open so that they will have constant guidance.
A makeshift tuition class is in session but the children still don’t have access to basic amenities and are unsure if their families can fund their education, considering the uncertainties of the pandemic.
