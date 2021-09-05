Prabhakaran, the Teacher Who Lit the Lives of Irular Kids

He even managed to arrange for small solar-powered lights that can be used inside the homes.



Due to his intervention, the district Collector set up a water pump in the area and non-government organisations helped provide school supplies and essentials.



There are 31 children in the hamlet and 24 children among them are of school-going age. Of the 24 students, three children dropped out of school but will soon be enrolled back once the schools reopen, said Prabhakaran.