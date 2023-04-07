The Politics of Georgia’s Resolution Condemning Hinduphobia

While it is difficult to quantify the prevalence of discrimination against Hindus, data on hate crimes suggest these attacks are not isolated.

According to statistics by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, a federal law enforcement agency that tracks hate crimes, in 2021 (the most recent year for which data is available) there were 12 incidents of hate crimes against Hindus in the United States. This number is consistent with the number of anti-Hindu hate crimes in previous years.