Georgia Becomes First American State to Pass Resolution Condemning 'Hinduphobia'

Georgia recently became the first American state to pass a resolution condemning ‘Hinduphobia.’
According to Associated Press, the resolution was introduced by Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County.
WHAT DOES IT SAY?
It reportedly notes that Hinduism is the world’s larges at oldest religion, encompassing diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.
It also says that the American-Hindu community contributes majorly to an array of sectors such as medicine, science, engineering, information technology, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, and retail trade etc.
MORE DETAILS
Associated Press also quoted Rajeev Menon, Vice President, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), as saying:
“It was a true honor to work with Rep McDonald and Rep Jones as well as other lawmakers who guided us through the whole process of getting this County Resolution passed.”
The Atlanta chapter of CoHNA reportedly ‘spearheaded’ a move in this regard. It also organised the first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day, which was held on 22 March at the Georgia State Capital and attended by 25 lawmakers.
Forsyth County is situated in the suburbs of Atlanta, and houses one of the largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities in Georgia.
(With inputs from AP.)
