MEA Condemns Vandalism of Hindu Temple in Canada as 'Unfortunate'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 6 April, condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario.

For the record: Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the MEA said that it has taken up the issue with Canadian authorities.

"We have taken up with the Canadian authorities the hateful act of putting anti India graffiti on the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Windsor. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism." the Consulate General of India in Toronto tweeted.

In a nutshell: On Wednesday, 5 April, police arrived at a Hindu temple in the Windsor area of Ontario following a report of "hate-motivated vandalism."