Meet Senator Aisha Wahab, Who Wants to Outlaw Caste Discrimination in California

Senator Aisha Wahab is the author of the first state legislation in the United States which specifies that discrimination based on caste is illegal. On 22 March, the California Democratic lawmaker introduced a historic bill which aims to ban caste discrimination.

Wahab was born in New York City and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She and her sister were placed in the foster care system after their mother died at a young age and their father was killed. The sisters were adopted by an Afghan family in Fremont, home to one of the largest Afghan communities outside South Asia, also referred to as ‘Little Kabul’. After the family moved to Hayward, Wahab became a community organiser and an advocate for affordable housing. During her electoral canvassing, she faced Islamophobic and racist comments but persevered on to become the first Afghan-American woman to serve in public office in the US as a Hayward City Council Member in 2018.

Wahab also became the first Muslim and the first Afghan-American Senator in California in 2022. She has received her BA in Political Science, an MBA and is pursuing a PhD.