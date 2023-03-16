India Finally Gets US Envoy, Now Biden-Modi's China Combat Plan Must Materialise

"It’s in our national security interest to have an ambassador immediately in place in India in order to balance China, and work with the US throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Senator Todd Young, a Republican. “He has an imperfect resume but (has) the skills to succeed in this capacity.”

That sums up Garcetti’s painful journey from nomination to confirmation which was uncertain until the vote on Wednesday. Neither party had issued a whip to vote for or against his nomination, leaving it up to the senators to vote their “conscience”.

Throughout the long process, Garcetti maintained that he was unaware that his senior aide and long-time advisor Rick Jacobs was routinely sexually harassing co-workers despite testimony from several former employees and at least, one photograph that clearly shows bad things were happening in Garcetti’s presence. No surprise that the Senate confirmation was condemned by some of the victims. Their tragedy was far from geopolitics and balancing China.