'Beacon of Hope' or 'Discriminatory'? Why Indians Abroad Are Divided Over CAA

"We welcome the long overdue CAA notification by the Indian government as a win for human rights for some of the most persecuted minorities," Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) board member Pushpita Prasad told The Quint.

CoHNA, which describes itself as a grassroots advocacy group representing the Hindu community across North America, says that the Act merely fast-tracks Indian citizenship for religious minorities and has no impact on existing Indian citizens of any faith.

"Citizenship would allow these refugees to get access to basic facilities like jobs and education and to begin the process of rebuilding their lives in India versus living in limbo as stateless refugees. This is why we are seeing scenes of jubilation in refugee camps across India," she said.