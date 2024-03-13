CAA Rules, Mandir, Movies: BJP Deploys Polarisation for Pole Position in Polls

"Law nahin. Rules!"

That line from the new Netflix series, Mamla Legal Hai (The Matter Is Legal) sounds just right for us to understand the nuances of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, whose rules have been notified this week by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If the web series is a satire on the legal system that lampoons a sessions court, we could perhaps think of a new satire with the CAA as our focus. Should we call it Mamla Constitutional Hai or Mamla Political Hai? On that hangs the nuances of this week's headline-grabbing news.

The drama's dialogues occur in the context of a technicality in a bar council election. Our imagined series could be on the national elections due in a matter of weeks.