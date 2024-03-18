New Rules Fail to Answer Questions on CAA; Give Rise to Many More

On 11 March, the BJP-led central government issued the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 which provides the mechanism for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). The Rules come four years after the CAA attracted nationwide protests between December 2019 to March 2020, which abruptly came to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAA, which seeks to provide an accelerated mechanism for granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who have migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 31 December 2014 and had entered India without valid travel documents or continued to stay even after the validity of their documents expired, has received scathing criticism, largely on two grounds.

One is that for the first time in India’s history, religion has been instituted as the core essential for the granting of citizenship. And two, that for the persons excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the CAA will provide recourse to only non-Muslims to seek Indian citizenship. Disconcertingly, these apprehensions seem to persist in the Rules, even as the relaxed norms provided by the Rules have been attracting more objections.