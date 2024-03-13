CAA: BJP Wants to 'Save' Bengali Hindus in Assam but There Are Technical Issues

In January 2019, when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was first passed in the Lok Sabha, Assam saw widespread protests against the proposed law and the BJP. The next month, however, the Bill lapsed after it was not presented in the Rajya Sabha. Despite stiff opposition in Assam during that period, the saffron party promised to bring the Bill back after returning to power. And they kept their promise.

After sweeping the national elections in the Northeastern region, they reintroduced the Bill. The Bill was finally passed in Parliament and became an Act in December of that year. This led to protests marked by chaotic violence and arson. Subsequent retaliation by security forces left four dead in Guwahati. The BJP and its allies, however, overcame the damage of the anti-CAA agitation to register a decisive victory in the 2021 state elections.

The CAA makes it easier for migrants belonging to six non-Islamic religions — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to apply for Indian citizenship. The amendment’s purported aim is to easily grant Indian citizenship to those who have faced religious persecution in the three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.