Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Singer and actor Selena Gomez has become the most followed woman on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop sensation broke the record on 18 March, weeks after surpassing Kylie Jenner's followers on Instagram. She is currently the third-most followed person on the photo and video sharing app after football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gomez celebrated her 400 million followers with a special post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel post with pictures of herself with her fans, she captioned it, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (heart emoji)."

Take a look at the pictures that Gomez shared.