Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez shares photos with her fans.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer and actor Selena Gomez has become the most followed woman on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop sensation broke the record on 18 March, weeks after surpassing Kylie Jenner's followers on Instagram. She is currently the third-most followed person on the photo and video sharing app after football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Gomez celebrated her 400 million followers with a special post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel post with pictures of herself with her fans, she captioned it, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (heart emoji)."
Take a look at the pictures that Gomez shared.
Selena shares a picture with her fans from an old concert.
Selena poses for a picture with her sea of fans.
Selena clicks a fun picture with her fan.
Selena
Selena takes a selfie with her fans.
Selena hugs her fans.
Selena poses for a picture with her fans.
Selena takes a picture with her fans at the concert.
