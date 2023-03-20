Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

Selena Gomez Becomes the First Woman to Reach 400 Million Followers on Instagram

"Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," Selena Gomez wrote for her fans in her latest Instagram post.
Selena Gomez shares photos with her fans.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Singer and actor Selena Gomez has become the most followed woman on Instagram. The 30-year-old pop sensation broke the record on 18 March, weeks after surpassing Kylie Jenner's followers on Instagram. She is currently the third-most followed person on the photo and video sharing app after football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gomez celebrated her 400 million followers with a special post on Instagram. Sharing a carousel post with pictures of herself with her fans, she captioned it, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (heart emoji)."

Take a look at the pictures that Gomez shared.

