Kylie Jenner Slammed Online for Taking Private Jet for 12-Minute Journey
"The biggest contributors to climate change? Rich people and corporations," wrote a user.
The Kardashian family is in the news again after Kylie Jenner posted a picture with her partner Travis Scott and their private jets on her social media. We are aware that celebrities have privileged lives and are often insensitive towards the reality of the world, but Kylie's flight history was a shocker for many.
She shared the picture with the caption, "should we take yours or mine?" which caused an uproar on social media. Later a bot account on Twitter called 'Celebrity jets' that tracks celebrity jets posted the information on Kylie's flight.
According to the account, Kylie took the private jet for a flight duration of only 12 minutes and this wasn't the first time that she took a flight for such a short distance. So, naturally, netizens were extremely unhappy about it and pointed out how Kylie's casual flights are significantly increasing her carbon footprint and causing environmental damage.
