Meryl Streep Joins Selena Gomez-starrer Show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ S3

The comedy-drama series follows the story of three individuals, who find themselves amidst an ongoing murder investigation. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to solve the murder while simultaneously hosting a podcast.

The first season followed the murder of fellow resident Tim Kono. While the next season followed the murder investigation of Bunny Folger.

The first two seasons are available to stream on Disney + Hotstar.