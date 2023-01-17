ADVERTISEMENT

'Little Big Right Now, But Don't Care': Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body-Shamers

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," said Selena Gomez.

After facing criticism and trolling following her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards, singer-actor Selena Gomez took to Instagram to slam people for body-shaming her.

In an Instagram Live, Gomez said:

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.”

Then her younger sister Gracie Elliott Teefey, who was also part of the Live, and Gomez burst out laughing together, saying, “But we don’t care.”

First-Time Nominee at the Golden Globes: Gomez had been nominated for the best actress award in a comedy or musical series for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

For the event, she had worn a velvet Valentino gown with huge puffy sleeves and tied her hair in a sleek high ponytail. Following her appearance, critics and trolls alike had pointed out that she'd gained weight.

Not Body-Shamed For The First Time: Last year too Gomez, after being trolled for her weight, had said, “Honestly I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway… ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ na-na-neh-nehhh… I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!”

