Riyadh vs PSG: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice, but Lionel Messi’s PSG Win 5-4

French giants Paris Saint-Germain, featuring 2022 World Cup-winner Lionel Messi, secured a 5-4 win against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Stars XI in an unprecedented friendly, here at King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday, 19 January.

Enjoying the form of his life after conquering the world with his nation, Argentina, Messi opened the scoring in the third minute of the match. However, it took only three minutes for the spotlight to shift from one magician to another, as Ronaldo had his first attempt of the game, albeit it was saved by the Parisiens’ goalkeeper.