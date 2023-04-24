Pics: Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif & Others Arrive for Pamela Chopra's Prayer Meet

Celebs arrive at Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence for Pamela Chopra's prayer meet.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Pamela Chopra's sudden demise shocked the entire film industry. The 74-year-old writer-playback singer passed away due to age-related ailments on 20 April.
On Sunday, 23 April, several celebrities from the film industry were spotted at Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence to attend Pamela's prayer meet. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan and actors like Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek, among others, were also spotted at the Chopra residence. Here are some pictures.
Katrina Kaif at the Chopra house.
Rani Mukerji also attended the prayer meet.
Preity Zinta at the prayer meet.
Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen arriving at the Chopra residence.
Riteish Deshmukh also arrived for Pamela Chopra's prayer meet.
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also arrived at the Chopra house.
Kirron Kher was also spotted at the prayer meet.
Divya Dutta arrived at the Chopra residence.
Neha Dhupia also attended the prayer meet.
