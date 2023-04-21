ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Saif-Kareena, Sid-Kiara & Other Celebs Arrive at Aditya Chopra's House

Aditya Chopra's mother, Pamela Chopra, passed away in Mumbai on 20 April.

Producer Aditya Chopra's mother and late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away in Mumbai on 20 April. While several celebrities mourned the demise of the 74-year-old writer-playback singer, some were spotted at Aditya's Mumbai residence on 21 April.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, and Karan Johar, among others, were also spotted at the venue. Here are some pictures.

'Life's at a Standstill': Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Tribute to Pamela Chopra

