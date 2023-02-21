Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Jeh’s 2nd Birthday at the Pool

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Son Jeh’s 2nd Birthday at the Pool

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turns two on 21 February.
Photos: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Jeh’s second birthday at the pool.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh, celebrated his second birthday on 21 February. On the special occasion, parents Kareena and Saif threw a fun pool-themed party for their son in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the bash with their children. Actors Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu were also spotted arriving at the party.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Kareena holds Jeh as he blows candles on his birthday cake.

Cousins Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan pose for a picture.

Kareena Kapoor at her son Jeh's birthday party.

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose together at Jeh's party.

Angad Bedi arrives at the party with kids.

Kunal Kemmu also arrived at the party.

