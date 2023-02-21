ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora & Others Wish Kareena's Son Jeh On His B'Day

Saif Ali Kahn's sister Saba Ali Khan also penned a heartfelt note.

Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and others took to their Instagram account to post adorable pictures of Jeh on his birthday. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son turned two on Tuesday, 21 February. 

Soha wrote a heartfelt note, "Here's to making more great music, having the best chats, eating the yummiest food and chillin' like a villain' - love you Jeh baba. Happy Second Birthday." While Saba Ali Khan simply wrote, "Rule the world...My darling Jeh!"

Take a look at some of the pictures that were posted:

