'I Love You': Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of Son Jeh On His Birthday

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their second son Jeh Ali Khan was born on 21 February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's next project and a film called The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles.