'I Love You': Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of Son Jeh On His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son, Jeh, turned two years old.
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post adorable pictures of her younger son Jeh on his birthday. The actor shared two lovely pictures on Tuesday, 21 February. She captioned the post with a heartfelt note, stating, "I love you with all my heart and soul."
She took to her social media account to write a lovely note, she said, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more."
In the photos, we can see that Jeh is reluctant to leave his mother Kareena who is working on a film. She is presumably supposed to go for her shoot but Jeh is unwilling to let her.
Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their second son Jeh Ali Khan was born on 21 February 2021.
On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's next project and a film called The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles.
