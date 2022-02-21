ADVERTISEMENT

Jeh Turns 1: Kareena Kapoor's Wishes Feature Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also wished Jeh on his first birthday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of Jeh Ali Khan with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan.</p></div>
Kareena Kapoor shared adorable wishes for her and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh on his first birthday. The first picture features Jeh and Taimur crawling on the floor together and the caption read, “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... Ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba...My life.”

Jeh Turns 1: Kareena Kapoor's Wishes Feature Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

In a separate post, Kareena shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with their younger son, and wrote, "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you #My Boys #Forever #My Tigers."

Jeh Turns 1: Kareena Kapoor's Wishes Feature Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, “Happy birthday Jeh Jaan ! Love u. Always . And Tim too.” She also shared a picture of Jeh and a childhood picture of Saif with the caption, “MY JEH Jaan....turns 1!! I Luv you.... God bless. Does he look like his Abba ?”

Here’s how Soha Ali Khan wished her nephew:

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their second son Jeh Ali Khan was born on 21 February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena stars in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 11 August. The epic drama Adipurush stars Saif, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas.

