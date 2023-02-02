Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan & Others Attend Karan Johar’s Kids’ B’Day Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan & Others Attend Karan Johar’s Kids’ B’Day Party

Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan, and Shilpa Shetty also attended Karan Johar's kids' birthday bash.
Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, and others attend Karan Johar's kids birthday party.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Altered by The Quint)

Karan Johar hosted a star-studded birthday party for his kids, Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 1 February. Several Bollywood celebs arrived at the venue with their little ones for the special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with her sons Taimur and Jeh; Gauri Khan arrived with son AbRam; Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha, and Soha Ali Khan arrived with daughter Inaaya. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajout, Rani Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, and Tusshar Kapoor also joined the celebration.

Here, take a look:

Karan Johar with his kids Roohi and Yash.

Roohi Johar arrives at her birthday bash.

Yash Johar arrives at his birthday bash.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam also arrived at the party.

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor also arrived at the party.

Jeh Ali Khan at the party.

Kareena Kapoor arrived with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor also arrived at the party.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived at the party with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Rani Mukerji arrived in a casual white shirt at the party.

Neha Dhupia also arrived at the party.

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor.

