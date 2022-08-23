Aryan Khan Breaks Year-Long Hiatus on Instagram, Father SRK & Suhana React
Aryan Khan posted adorable pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam, drawing a reaction from SRK himself.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son , recently broke his year-long Instagram hiatus and shared a few adorable pictures with his siblings and AbRam Khan. He captioned the post, "Hat-trick."
The post drew reactions from several fans as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana as well, as they commented on Aryan's post.
In the first picture, Aryan is wearing an olive-green jacket with a dark-green sweatshirt as he poses for the camera with his siblings Suhana and AbRam. Suhana also looks modish in her off-shoulders denim co-ord, while AbRam looks adorable in his black hoodie in the picture.
In the second picture, Aryan shared a close-up of himself with his little brother AbRam. However, the Archies star seems to have been cropped out of the picture as she commented on the post saying, "Thanks for the crop."
SRK also commented on the picture saying, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!! Give them to me NOW!" Aryan too, had a witty reply ready for his father's comment. He wrote. "I'll send them to you the next time I post...so probably in a few years haha."
This is Aryan's first post on social media since he was arrested for the drugs-on-cruise case in October 2022. The 24-year-old spent nearly a month in jail last year following his arrest, after the (NCB) Narcotics Control Bureau's raided a cruise ship party, Aryan was a part of.
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan AbRam Khan
