In Photos: India This Week

From PM Narendra Modi unveiling the National Emblem to Maharashtra floods, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Published:

Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam and monsoon rains in Nashik

|

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unveiled National Emblem cast made of bronze on the roof of new Parliament House building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

New Delhi: Students come out after appearing for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022), in the first slot, at North Campus in New Delhi, Friday, 15 July. The first phase of the Common University Entrance Test, a common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, began Friday across 500 centres in India and 10 abroad.

New Delhi: Supermoon seen in the sky over New Delhi, on Wednesday, 13 July. Supermoons occur when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perige or the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. This celestial phenomenon causes the moon to appear bigger and brighter than usual.

Patna: Members and supporters of the LGBTQIA community participate in the Pride Parade during Kinnar Mahotsav, in Patna, on Thursday, 14 July.

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares phuchka, as pani puri is called in state, at a roadside stall in Darjeeling, on Tuesday, 12 July. Banerjee served the lip-smacking snack to children and tourists.

New Delhi: World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 gold medallist sprinter, Bhagwani Devi Dagar being welcomed by relatives and family members upon her arrival, at IGI Airport in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 12 July.

Nashik: Temples submerged in floodwater after a rise in the water level of the Godavari river following the release of water from the Gangapur Dam and monsoon rains in Nashik, Monday, 11 July.

New Delhi: Police stop BJP workers who were staging a protest demonstrate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over hike in electricity Bills, near Chandagi Ram Akhara, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 14 July.

Patiala: Singer Daler Mehndi being taken to jail after sentencing for his involvement in a human trafficking case, at District Court complex in Patiala, on Thursday, 14 July

Mumbai: People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 12 July.

Jammu: Security personnel in a scuffle with Youth Congress activists during their protest, outside BJP office in Jammu, on Monday, 11 July.

New Delhi: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in old Delhi, on Sunday, 10 July. The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God.

Puri: Temple priests perform Niladri Bije rituals as idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra being taken to Srimandir (Lord Jagannth temple) after the end of the nine-day-long annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, on  Tuesday, 12 July.

