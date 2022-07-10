In Photos: India Celebrates Eid al-Adha

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra on Sunday, 10 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Adha or the "festival of sacrifice," also known as Bakrid, on Sunday, 10 July. Here's is a glimpse of how India observed the festival.
Srinagar: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday, 10 July.
Chennai: Muslim devotees hug each other after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Don Bosco school in Chennai on Sunday, 10 July.
Prayagraj: A Muslim devotee hugs a Hindu priest after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Eidgah in Prayagraj on Sunday, 10 July.
Prayagraj: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid Shah Wasiullah in Prayagraj on Sunday, 10 July.
Jaipur: Muslim devotees gather to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Jaipur on Sunday, 10 July.
Ahmedabad: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 10 July.
Amritsar: Muslim devotees hug one another after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Amritsar on Sunday, 10 July.
West Bengal: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at a ground in Nadia on Sunday, 10 July.
Agra: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra on Sunday, 10 July.
Chennai: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Triplicane Big mosque in Chennai on Sunday, 10 July.
Mumbai: Muslim children offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 July.
New Delhi: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in old Delhi on Sunday, 10 July.
Mumbai: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday, 10 July.
Bengaluru: Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru on Sunday, 10 July.
