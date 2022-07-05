Delhi Police Questions BJP's Tejasvi Surya Over Attack On Arvind Kejriwal's Home

BJP Youth Wing workers led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
(Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya was questioned for two hours by the Delhi Police on protests outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March, the police said on Tuesday, 5 July.
The chief minister's residence attacked after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, including Surya, gathered outside Kejriwal's home to protest his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.
The police had issued notice twice to the MP who was also questioned 10 days ago on his role in the protests, as per a report by news agency ANI.
Surya was interrogated at his official residence on Ashoka Road and was shown security footage of BJP activists protesting close to Kejriwal's apartment, as per the report.
The residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly vandalised by BJP youth activists on 30 March.
The attack took place after activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, landed up outside Kejriwal's residence to protest against his remarks calling the recent movie The Kashmir Files a "false film".
The CM had said in his speech that the filmakers were using the plight of Kashmiri Pandits to rake in crores of rupees.
According to the police, the BJYM activists threw a box of paint at the wall of the Delhi CM's residence near Civil Lines.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dubbed the clashes as an attempt to "murder" Kejriwal, with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slamming the BJP for acting like a "sore loser" after the AAP's massive victory in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022.
In response to which BJP leaders like Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tweeted that the protest was the result of "popular anger" against Kejriwal following his remarks on the film.
(With inputs from ANI)