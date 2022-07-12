94-Year-Old Bhagwani Devi Clinches Gold at World Masters Athletics in Finland

A 94-year-old sprinter from India, Bhagwani Devi, won the gold medal in the 100m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland.
A 94-year-old sprinter from India, Bhagwani Devi, won the gold medal in the 100-metre sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere, Finland from 29 June to 10 July.
She won the gold with a time of 24.74 seconds and also bagged a bronze medal in shot-put.
The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organised in athletics (track and field) for athletes aged 35 years and older.
Congratulating Bhagwani Devi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Inspirational! Even at 94, Bhagwani Devi Ji wins a #Gold in 100-meter sprint & two #Bronze medals for at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022 in Finland."
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, congratulating Bhagwani Devi, said on Twitter: “The World At Her Feet! We are so proud of you Bhagwani Devi Dagar ji, for bagging a🥇& two🥉 for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. What an achievement at 94!”
Calling her spirit "an inspiration for all," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I congratulate Bhagwani Devi Ji who has won laurels for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships at 94. Her spirit and strength are an inspiration for all of us. India is proud of you, Bhagwani ji. Keep rising."
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated the 94 year old, who hails from Haryana.
Khattar said that at the age of 94, she has become a source of inspiration for the whole world.
"This achievement of hers will work to fuel enthusiasm among the youth. Bhagwani Devi has once again proved that age is not a barrier to achieve anything in life," he said, according to an official statement.
Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also congratulated Devi on her feat.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwani Devi, who became an inspiration to the whole world at the age of 94 on winning three medals, including a gold, in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland," he tweeted.
"This great achievement of yours will create more enthusiasm towards sports among the youth," the governor said in a tweet in Hindi.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Devi on her feat. "Age is no bar ! Very inspiring!" said Thakur in a tweet.
