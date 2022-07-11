PM Modi Unveils Bronze National Emblem on Roof of New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 July, unveiled the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height.

Cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the Parliament, the emblem has a steel supporting structure, which weighs about 6,500 kg, constructed to support the bronze statue.