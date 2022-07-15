99 Dead Due to Incessant Rain in Maharashtra; Red Alert in 8 Gujarat Districts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday that efforts are being made to help evacuate people in flood-affected areas and that several district magistrates are “in the field,” news agency ANI reported.

“Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place,” the CM said.

“All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field,” Shinde added.

Orange alerts were issued in Palghar district, Pune, and Satara on Friday. Meanwhile, yellow alerts were issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

(With inputs from ANI.)