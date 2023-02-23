'Blessed to be Your Daughter': Kiara Advani Wishes Her Mom Genevieve on Birthday

Kiara poses with her mother and brother.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share the loveliest birthday wish for her mother, Genevieve Advani, on 23 February. On the special occasion, the actor shared some unseen pictures from her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra.
In one of the pictures, Kiara and her mother can be seen twinning in stunning pink lehengas as they pose together for a picture. She captioned her post, "Mummaaaaaa! Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter."
Here, take a look at the photos:
Kiara and her mother share a kiss.
Kiara poses with her mother and brother.
Kiara shares an unseen picture from her Haldi ceremony.
Kiara and her mother twin in stunning pink lehengas.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)