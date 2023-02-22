Pics: Kiara & Sidharth Share Unseen Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share some stunning pictures from their wedding.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram on Tuesday, 21 February to share some stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles - they both opted for designs by Manish Malhotra. The Bollywood couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month.
Kaira and Sidharth captioned the post, "something about that night.. something really special."
