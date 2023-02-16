ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Here Are Some Unseen Pics From Sidharth & Kiara's Gorgeous Wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, 7 February amidst close friends and family. The gorgeous couple has since shared many pictures from their wedding festivities. However, many of the guests from the wedding have also taken to social media to share some stunning photographs.
Here are some unseen pictures from their wedding:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×