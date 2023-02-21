Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Arrive Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinned in white casuals at the airport.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the airport.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, 21 February. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month. Kiara and Sidharth both chose to twin in smart casuals for their airport look. While Kiara was dressed in a white sleeveless top and matching jeans, Sidharth wore a purple sweatshirt paired with white pants.

Here, take a look at their photos:

Kiara and Sidharth twin in white casuals at the aiport.

Sidharth can't take his eyes off of Kiara.

Sidharth waves at the paps.

Kiara and Sidharth walk together at the airport.

