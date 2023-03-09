'Gone Too Soon': Anil Kapoor Posts Throwback Pics On Satish Kaushik's Passing

'I Have Lost My Younger Brother': Anil Kapoor Mourns The Loss Of Satish Kaushik
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram on Thursday, 9 March to mourn the loss of his friend, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The veteran actor passed away following a heart attack on 8 March. The news of his demise was shared by actor Anupam Kher.
Kapoor shared a few throwback pictures and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish."
Anik Kapoor and Satish Kaushik were close friends.
Kapoor in his post called Kaushik his "younger brother."
Kaushik passed away following a heart attack.
Anupam Kher shared the news of his demise on his social media handle.
Kher, Kapoor and Kaushik were very close friends.
Kapoor shared many throwback pictures with the actor.
Kapoor mourned the loss of the veteran actor.
