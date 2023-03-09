'Thank You For The Laughs': Anupam Kher, Others Mourn Satish Kaushik's Demise

Anupam Kher mourns Satish Kaushik's sudden demise.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on early Thursday, 9 March, morning. His sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.
Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a note for his 'best friend'. "I know death is the ultimate truth. But never in my dreams did I think that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti", Kher wrote in Hindi.
Neha Dhupia tweeted, "Thank you for the cinema , thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushik ji …. My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon".
Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace".
Other celebrities, too, paid their condolences.
