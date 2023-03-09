'Thank You For The Laughs': Anupam Kher, Others Mourn Satish Kaushik's Demise

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away on early Thursday, 9 March, morning. His sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a note for his 'best friend'. "I know death is the ultimate truth. But never in my dreams did I think that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti", Kher wrote in Hindi.