Anupam Kher Recalls His 45 Years of Friendship With Satish Kaushik
Anupam Kher remembers his closest friend, Satish Kaushik.
Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack on Wednesday, 8 March. One of his closest friends, Anupam Kher, confirmed the tragic news and remembered him fondly. Speaking to the media Anupam Kher said, "It feels really weird to refer to Satish in the past tense. At around 2am on Wednesday, my house-help woke me up, and I thought Satish had come to my house. Then she broke the news, 'Satishji is no more".
Kher added, "A couple of days back Satish had come home for my birthday dinner. We are still in shock and unable to process this news. He was an incredible person. I met him in 1975 at National School of Drama. He was my classmate. I have never met such a happy-go-lucky person. Satish, Anil (Kapoor) and I have been friends for 40 years, and we lost a part of our lives. We all came from lower middle-class families and made it big in the film industry. The country has lost an incredibly talented person".
