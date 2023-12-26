Year-Ender: Why 2023 Was So Significant for the RSS Under PM Modi's Regime

The year 2023 will often be characterised by the profound ideological, social, and political transformations across India that were spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the influential Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

We witnessed a confluence of proactive measures, strategic political appointments, and unprecedented policy endorsements within the RSS.

As we reflect on 2023, it becomes evident that this year marks a transformative phase, where the RSS navigated the delicate balance between tradition and adaptation under Modi's leadership.