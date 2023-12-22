Mass Suspensions of MPs: Gutting Parliament’s Spirit to Uphold Its ‘Sanctity’

Parliament’s 2023 Winter Session will forever be marked by the infamous distinction of having witnessed a record number of MP (Member of Parliament) suspensions. After a dramatic security breach on 13 December, opposition MPs demanded that the Union Home Minister make a statement in the Lok Sabha and that it be discussed in both Houses.

While a high-level inquiry committee has reportedly been set up as a response, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Prime Minister called for the issue to not be ‘politicised’. As disruptions continued by unsatisfied opposition MPs, the presiding officers of the two Houses took the extraordinary step of bringing about the suspensions of over 140 MPs (and counting), spread across a week.