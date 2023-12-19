Parliament Has Become Dysfunctional. What Will a Common Voter Make of All This?

It is, thus, no surprise that Opposition leaders have slammed this move as the death of democracy. Some have called it the metaphorical use of a bulldozer inside the Parliament. Some have called it super autocracy and the choking of the people's voice. All sorts of adjectives have been used to decry this unprecedented decision.

On the face of it, the move does appear draconian. After all, the Opposition MPs were exercising their rights by demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the serious security lapse of 13 December when two young protesters jumped into the well of the House from the visitor’s gallery.

It was both a huge relief and a miracle that the protesters were not bent upon physically harming the MPs. To that extent, Opposition MPs do have a right to demand answers. So, why wouldn’t they raise a chorus that the current regime is behaving in a particularly authoritarian manner?