Article 370: Supreme Court Ruling Prefers Rhetoric Over Constitutional Principle

Truth be told, the judgment of the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution Bench in the Article 370 case is yet another manifestation of the Court’s consistent deference to the political executive in the last few years.

The Supreme Court has a history of approving executive fiats that have been used to gradually erode the distinct constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) even prior to August 2019; the most egregious examples being the judgments in Sampat Prakash v State of J&K (1968) and Mohammed Maqbool Damnoo v State of J&K (1972) .

Although such judgments highlight a clear departure from the distinct constitutional position of J&K within the Indian Union, some of them were, at least, carefully crafted by the Court signalling an engagement with constitutional principles.