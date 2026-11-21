The three countries issued a short joint “Declaration toward Peace” after the trilateral meeting. Its opening paragraph is ironic. It notes “The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.”

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) the three countries have a special responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Russia and the US have violated this responsibility by respectively undertaking the Ukraine and Iran wars.

Instead of pursuing the path of diplomacy the resort to violence was an abdication of their global duty. On its part China’s constant threats of resorting to violence to achieve its objective on Taiwan also undercuts its position as a P5 member. Thus, the commitment of the three leaders to peace is really hollow.

The three leaders committed themselves to reform the United Nations so that it “can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.” This formulation indicates that the three states favour a reform of the UNSC because within the UN system it is this body which has the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.